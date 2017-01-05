Kevin Charles Taylor, age 59, went to be with his Lord on Jan. 2, 2017. He was born to Jack and Donna Young Taylor on July 21, 1957 in Oklahoma City. He graduated from Western Heights High School in 1975 and then graduated from Oklahoma City Community College with a degree in electronics. After graduation, Kevin started a career in truck driving, spanning over 30 years. In that time, he was cited with numerous merits and safety awards. He will be known for his hard work and love for God and always being there to lend a helping hand to those in need. Kevin was very much loved by all who knew him.

Kevin is survived by his parents and one sister, Kathy Thompson of Bridge Creek, nephew Chad Medford, niece Hollie Thompson and great-nephew Carter.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 in the Chapel of McNeil’s Funeral Service, Mustang. Interment will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Wheatland.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcneilsfuneral.com.