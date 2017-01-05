James Bacil Sanders, age 76, passed away in his Mustang home on Dec. 23, 2016. He was born in Earlsboro, Oklahoma, to Bacil W. and Hester Isom Sanders on Dec. 8, 1940. James graduated from Cromwell High School and shortly after married Vivian Corine Forbes on July 1, 1961. He was a welder by trade, retiring as supervisor for CMI after 30+ years. He loved woodworking, garage sales and piddling around.

James is preceded in death by his parents, spouse, one sister Cletis and one brother Carl.

He is survived by his three children: James Jr. and April of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania; Jamie Golden and David of Ft. Worth, Texas; and LaDonna Prehara and Kenneth of Mustang; siblings: Roger, Huelan, Alvis, Elsie and Judy, four grandchildren: Roslyn, Deanna, Sydni and Jude, and great-grandchild, Vivian.

A memorial graveside service was held Dec. 30 at the Little Cemetery, Little, Oklahoma.