Earl Glenn Hatcher, age 77, passed away peacefully in an Oklahoma City Hospice House facility on Dec. 23, 2016. He was born in Oklahoma City to Roy and Melba Cole Hatcher on May 5, 1939. Earl served in the U.S. Army as a medic for six years and retired after 50+ years at Connelly Paving. He was a member of the Chickasaw Nation Warrior Society. Earl enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters: Betty and Francis.

He is survived by his children; Earl Jr. of Yukon, Anita Hatcher of Arizona and Catherine Hatcher of Oklahoma City; also by his daughter-in-law Lisa, two brothers; Charles of Oklahoma City and Raymond of Yukon, a sister Jo Ann of Arkansas and by six grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.