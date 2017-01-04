Yukon mother killed in New Year’s Eve crash

Community members are coming together after Amanda “Mandy” Starkey-Carson, 37, of Yukon was killed in a car crash around 11 p.m. Saturday night on southbound Kilpatrick Turnpike at Wilshire Boulevard.

Starkey-Carson had three passengers in her vehicle, including her four-year-old Brinley and nine-year-old Bella. The other was a 19-year-old former foreign exchange student, Nhu, who was visiting for the holidays.

Brinley was treated and released from the hospital, but the Bella and Nhu are still in the hospital.

“Bella is doing better. She still has a long road ahead of her but we’re making great strides,” said Tiffany Jaques-Brown, Starkey-Carson’s friend for more than 20 years.

Jaques-Brown said Bella has been moved out of the ICU, but Nhu is still in critical condition.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol are still investigating the accident and there are conflicting reports so far about whether Starkey-Carson and Nhu were wearing their seatbelts or not.

The crash involved a car and Starkey-Carson’s SUV. The driver of the car Craig Maker, 30, of Edmond, sustained a leg injury and was taken to OU Medical Center. He was treated and released from the hospital before being arrested and booked into the Canadian County Jail for driving under the influence (DUI).

A trooper clocked Maker going 116 miles per hour on the Kilpatrick Turnpike right before the crash. He then rear-ended Starkey-Carson’s SUV.

Maker is accused of second-degree murder, speeding and DUI.

Maker has four prior DUI convictions—three misdemeanors and one felony.

A Facebook group called “Mandy’s Law” has been started to bring awareness to DUI laws and hopefully bring about change to some legislature.

Jaques-Brown started a GoFundMe account for Starkey-Carson and her girls.

“Our beautiful friend and devoted mother was tragically killed on New Years Eve by a drunk driver. She loved her girls more than anything in this world. Those girls are going to need our help as they recover medically as well. Please consider donating anything you can including prayers. We love you Mandy,” the GoFundMe story reads.

The GoFundMe account has raised $21,815 of the $30,000 goal as of 12:40 p.m. Jan. 4.

To donate to the GoFundMe, visit www.gofundme.com/memorial-for-mandy-starkeycarson.

There are two GoFundMe accounts, the one started by Jaques-Brown and one started by a friend of Starkey-Carson from out of state. Jaques-Brown said they ask that people donate to the one she started because it’s local.

Jaques-Brown said Starkey-Carson was one of a kind.

“She loved her little girls. Those baby girls were her life. She spent every waking moment with them. There are lots of people who love her. She was hilarious. She’s everything you could ever want wrapped into one,” Jaques-Brown said. “She did not deserve this. Her girls did not deserve this. We miss her a lot already. She was a good and loyal friend and an amazing mom.”

Keri Longacre, a friend of Starkey-Carson’s, also talked about Starkey-Carson’s love for her girls.

“She absolutely adored and loved her girls. She was an amazing mother and always went over the top for them for birthdays and more,” Longacre said.

Jessica Smith Sherrill said Starkey-Carson was good friend and an Alpha Chi Omega sorority sister from the University of Oklahoma. She pledged the Psi chapter of Alpha Chi Omega in 2001.

Others have taken to Facebook to share their stories and memories, as well as their love for Starkey-Carson since the crash Saturday night.

Starkey-Carson’s husband, Cory, has asked that friends and family share “special stories and memories of Mandy so we can use them in the service and most importantly in a scrapbook for the girls to read at any time for the rest of their lives,” according to Janet L. Steele’s Facebook post shared in the Mandy’s Law Facebook group. There has been an email address set up for pictures and memories, only. The email address is Mandystarkeycarsonmemorialstory@yahoo.com.

There has been no service discussed at this time.