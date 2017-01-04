Before 2017 even begun, a Yukon woman—Amanda “Mandy” Starkey-Carson—lost her life due to a drunk driver on the Kilpatrick Turnpike on New Year’s Eve.

As I was enjoying New Year’s Day, my fiancé came across the story and informed me of it. From then on, the day was no longer enjoyable.

I wrote a short update online addressing the death of Mandy and my heart hurt for her and her family, especially her girls.

After writing the story, I found out Mandy was also an Alpha Chi Omega, meaning she is one of my sisters. Not only did I have to write about a Yukon’s woman’s death, but to feel so connected to her by that one piece of information, made it even harder.

As I teared up finding more and more information about it, my fiancé apologized to me “for making me work.”

But, he had no reason to apologize. Me working was not the problem, drunk drivers are.

While everyone else was celebrating the New Year, Mandy’s husband, friends and family were finding out she died because of someone else’s mistake. And that her two girls and their former foreign exchange student was also in the hospital, two of them in critical condition.

They started 2017 suffering so one selfish person could drink and drive the night of New Year’s Eve, after having four prior DUI convictions that weren’t taken seriously enough by the courts.

No one should ever drive under the influence, for any reason.

2016 may be marked as one of the worst years for drunk-driving deaths with 28 people a day on average being killed in DUI accidents, according to CBS News.

I just don’t understand why anyone would drive under the influence or why anyone would be allowed to continue driving with four prior DUI convictions. It’s absolutely ridiculous that people don’t take stuff like this seriously.

Especially considering it’s always been simple to call a Taxi, but now people have the Uber app automatically installed on their smart phones and can get a ride with the press of a couple of buttons.

Before drinking, people should always have their rides figured out and have a plan. If someone else sees someone who is drunk, please don’t just be a bystander. DON’T LET THEM GET BEHIND THE WHEEL! Offer them a ride, to call someone for them or even just a place to stay.

Something has to be done to better prevent things like this so more families aren’t left suffering.

A Facebook group called Mandy’s Law was started in order to raise awareness about DUI laws and hopefully even bring about some change to the legislature. Even if you don’t want to be a part of the group, I encourage each and every one of you to do your own research and join the movement to make drastic changes to our not-so-drastic DUI laws.