Elizabeth Wilson named Ranchwood Teacher of the Year

Elizabeth Wilson was named Ranchwood’s Teacher of the Year for 2016. Wilson currently teaches Pre-K at Ranchwood Elementary. This is her seventh year teaching and her sixth year in Yukon Public Schools. She taught in Putnam City before joining the faculty at Yukon.

Wilson said she is thrilled to be chosen to represent her fellow teachers at Ranchwood.

“Ranchwood is made exceptional by the amazing team of teachers that call it home. It is a huge honor to teach among them each day,” she said.

One of Wilson’s favorite things about teaching Pre-K is seeing the growth her students experience. She loves to watch as some children enter her class never having experienced school before and grow into independent, successful, and driven learners.

“They are so proud and excited when they accomplish their goals. Whether that goal is remembering to raise their hand, identifying the letter A, or getting their lunch tray all by themselves – in Pre-K, it’s all important,” Wilson said.

Wilson concludes by saying, “Ranchwood is my home. The staff here are my biggest supporters and dearest friends. The students that attend Ranchwood are my kids. Every day I arrive at school knowing two things for sure: I know that this is exactly where I’m supposed to be, and how incredibly lucky I am to be here.”