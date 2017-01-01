Yukon woman killed in New Year’s Eve crash

Amanda Carson, 37, of Yukon was pronounced dead at OU Medical Center on New Year’s Eve after a crash around 11 p.m. on Southbound Kilpatrick Turnpike at Wilshire Boulevard.

The crash involved a car and Carson’s SUV. The driver of the car was Craig Maker, 30, of Edmond. He sustained a leg injury and was taken to OU Medical Center. He was treated and released. Authorities said Maker was driving under the influence.

Carson had three passengers in the SUV, including a nine year old who was taken to OU Medical Center in critical condition, and a four year old who was taken to OU Medical Center and was treated and released. The third passenger was not identified, but is in critical condition at OU Medical Center.

Carson and the unidentified passenger were not wearing seatbelts, but all others involved were.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are still investigating the crash.

The Yukon Review will have a full story as soon as more information becomes available.