Yukon Review sports: A look back through 2016

With 2016 coming to an end tonight at 11:59 p.m., we decided to take a look back through the year at some of the highlights in sports in Yukon. We picked two highlights from every month starting with January.

January

-Rayo OKC coming to Yukon: January 9, 2016 Yukon Review

The NASL-expansion club officially announced its plans on coming to Yukon and playing their home matches in Miller Stadium at Yukon High School.

-Wrestlers take third-place in Jenks tournament: January 13, 2016 Yukon Review

The Yukon wrestling team traveled across the state and competed in the Jenks Wrestling Tournament. The Miller grapplers finished in second as a team in the event.

February

-Wrestlers demolish Edmond Santa Fe: February 6, 2016 Yukon Review

The Miller wrestling team took on Edmond Santa Fe in a dual match and defeated the Timberwolves 77-3 in a massive blowout on the mat.

-Three wrestlers advance to state tournament: February 27, 2016 Yukon Review

The Yukon wrestling team had three grapplers advance to the 6A state wrestling tournament after their performance in the regional tournament.

March

-Gilmore wins 138-pound state title: March 2, 2016 Yukon Review

Yukon wrestler Jaxen Gilmore won the 6A state championship in the 138-pound division at the 6A state wrestling championships in Oklahoma City.

-Fisher retires as Athletic Director from Yukon Public Schools: March 9, 2016 Yukon Review

Yukon athletic director David Fisher retired from his position and the search for a new athletic director commenced at Yukon Public Schools.

April

-Rayo OKC opens inaugural season in NASL: April 6, 2016 Yukon Review

Rayo OKC opened their inaugural season in the North American Soccer League at Miller Stadium on April 2 and it was a sellout of more than 8,000 people.

-Clark hired as new athletic director: April 23, 2016 Yukon Review

Mike Clark was hired as the new athletic director at Yukon Public Schools. Clark came from the Mid-Del School district and was formerly the athletic director at Mustang Public Schools.

May

-Baseball wins regional advances to state tournament: May 7, 2016 Yukon Review

The Yukon baseball team won their regional championship and advanced to compete in the 6A state baseball tournament.

-Vernon Turner wins state title in high jump: May 23, 2016 Yukon Review

Yukon track star Vernon Turner won his second-consecutive state championship in the high jump competition in the 6A state championship track meet.

June

-Rayo OKC gets first win at home: June 8, 2016 Yukon Review

Rayo OKC struggled out of the gate, as expected for any expansion franchise in professional sports, but the first-year club got its first win on its home turf in early June.

-Garrett Benge makes College World Series with OSU: June 18, 2016 Yukon Review

Former Yukon baseball star Garrett Benge was the starting third baseman for the Oklahoma State baseball team that went to Omaha and compete in the 2016 College World Series.

July

-Rayo OKC opens Fall Season: July 2, 2016 Yukon Review

Rayo OKC had a three-week break between Spring and Fall Season. The club opened the Fall Season at home in Miller Stadium just like they did in the Spring Season.

-Madie Brackett excels in power lifting and Jiu-Jitsu: July 9, 2016 Yukon Review

Yukon resident Madie Brackett found her niche in power lifting and Jiu-Jitsu and is having success in competitions.

August

-Southwest Covenant athlete competes in national track event: August 3, 2016 Yukon Review

Southwest Covenant School student Chloe Ezell competed in a national track and field event in late July.

-Football practice gets underway: August 10, 2016 Yukon Review

The Yukon football team opened the 2016 fall practice in August in preparation for the new season.

September

-Yukon falls to Mustang for third-straight year: September 3, 2016 Yukon Review

The Yukon football team lost its third-consecutive game to rival Mustang on its home turf to open the 2016 season.

-Lane Wallace wins Labor Day Tournament: September 10, 2016 Yukon Review

Yukon golfer Lane Wallace competed in and won the John Conrad Labor Day Golf Tournament in early September.

October

-Basketball team opens practice: October 5, 2016 Yukon Review

The Yukon basketball team opened preseason practice in early October with midnight madness.

-Softball wins regional, advances to state tournament: October 8, 2016 Yukon Review

The Yukon softball team hosted their own regional and won the regional without losing a game and advanced to the 6A state softball tournament.

November

-Boys cross country takes top-10 finish at state: November 2, 2016 Yukon Review

The Yukon boys cross country team finished in the top-10 at the 6A state cross country meet in Edmond in late October.

-Football team finishes 0-10 in 2016: November 9, 2016 Yukon Review

The Yukon football team went winless in the 2016 season finishing with an 0-10 record.

December

-Sauser resigns as head football coach: December 7, 2016

Yukon head football coach Brian Sauser resigned from his position to be closer to family in Iowa. Sauser was the head football coach at Yukon for two years and had a 2-18 record.

-Wrestlers have strong showing in Reno: December 21, 2016 Yukon Review

The Yukon wrestling team traveled to Reno, Nevada to compete in the Tournament of Champions and they took sixth-place out of 85 teams in the tournament.