Family, dogs safe in house fire

Fire burns close to Mustang Elementary, planning commission member’s house

Josh Moore was in the shower when smoke started coming in underneath the bathroom door.

He grabbed the first thing he could find – a dirty pair of jeans.

Then running through the smoky house, he tried to find his phone, wallet and the family’s two dogs but gave up and escaped outside.

The Oklahoma City Community College student said thankfully neighbors had called 911 and the Mustang Fire Department quickly arrived on the scene.

Moore and his parents, Andy and Dawnetta, live at 418 Lewis Lane, located just south of Mustang Elementary School. Both parents were at work when the fire started, although Dawnetta Moore said she spoke to her son on the phone about 30 minutes before.

Andy Moore said a friend called him to say his house was on fire and he thought it was a joke. A phone call to a frantic wife confirmed the news.

Both of the family’s dogs were found safe. The second dog was removed unharmed, found by firefighters hiding in a bedroom, covered in soot.

Dawnetta Moore said she was so thankful the dogs were safe because she wouldn’t want that burden on her son that he couldn’t save them.

Jerry Brown, a member of the city’s planning commission, lives next door to the Moore family, to the east. His wife, Tammy, was home alone when the fire started. She said she heard a loud “boom, boom” and thought her husband was in the back yard working although he had left without her knowing.

Jerry Brown said he has been working a lot in the backyard lately and his wife said she thought he had done something really bad and harmed himself.

With a peak out her window, Tammy Brown said she was instead shocked to find her neighbor’s house clouded with a wall of black smoke.

Captain Allen Sylvester said firefighters were finishing up a car accident when they saw the same smoke billowing in the Mustang sky. Seconds later, the call came through over their radios.

MFD sent engines 1, 2 and 4 and a brush truck to the scene of the fire, Sylvester reported. The Oklahoma City Fire Department was called in by the MFD for automatic aid, the captain added. This included Engine 20 and Tanker 33.

Sylvester reported the house was a total loss and the fire looks to have originated on the northeast side in a sunroom. Due to 24 mph winds, he said the fire sparked a grass fire, burning the back yard and all the way north to the fence line, which borders the school’s back parking lot.

As for the Brown’s property, Sylvester said it sustained minor property damage and Jerry Brown said while firefighters were finish putting out the work, he had already called his agent to report a claim.

Sylvester said firefighters found no working smoke detectors in the residence. The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the department.