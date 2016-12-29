Special delivery to MFD just in time for Christmas

Trucking company owner gives back with help of family

Rodney Timms and a few of his family members delivered a truck full of toys and T-shirts to the Mustang Fire Department the Thursday before Christmas.

Timms is the president of Western Flyer Express in Oklahoma City and founder of Calling All Hearts, an organization dedicated to putting a stop to the never-ending cycle of abuse, broken families and broken hearts.

As a child, Timms suffered his own nightmare of abuse. He now is the owner of a successful trucking company, has written three books and poetry.

Visit www.callingallhearts.com for more information about Timms’s organization or to buy one or all of his books.