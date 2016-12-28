Stephanie Parker named Lakeview Teacher of the Year

Stephanie Parker was named Lakeview’s Teacher of the Year for the 2016-2017 school year. Stephanie currently teaches fourth grade reading, writing, and social studies at Lakeview Elementary. This is her fifth year teaching and all five years have been with Yukon Public Schools.

Mrs. Parker was overjoyed to be chosen by her fellow teachers at Lakeview for this honor. “I am truly grateful for the opportunity to represent the dedicated staff of educators, of whom I have admired since the beginning of my career,” Parker expressed.

Stephanie has served as a student council sponsor, a tutor for the Indian Education program, as a mentor teacher, and on the leadership team at Lakeview. Stephanie has also been awarded several grants to enhance the instruction in her classroom.

One of her favorite parts of the day is giving students time to read self-selected books independently while she works with a small group of students. “I love giving my students the freedom to choose the books they want to read, and having discussions about those books with them. I find such joy when a student runs up to me eager to discuss an exciting part in their book, or looking for a book recommendation,” remarked Parker

Mrs. Parker moved to Yukon over a year ago with her husband who attended Yukon Public Schools growing up, and their two cats. After working in the district, she knew this was the place to start her family. She is thankful to reside in a tight knit community that works together to achieve the best for its patrons and children.