Thomas ‘Tom’ Dwight Scarberry, age 78, left this world unexpectedly on Dec. 18, 2016. He was born March 7, 1938 in Memphis, Texas to Tom C. and Lueava (Jenkins) Scarberry.

He grew up in the Texas Panhandle and served his country in the US Navy.

He was a wonderful husband of over 55 years, a father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and a friend to many.

He was an avid sports fan and would never miss a game. He moved to OKC in the early 1960s where he worked for Van’s Bakery, Lone Star Brewery (his favorite job) and Ralston-Purina before starting his career as a mechanic at Santa Fe Railroad which later became Burlington-Northern.

He retired after over 30 years of service in 1999. He lived at his lake home on Lake Eufaula for ten years, before health forced him to move to Yukon in 2010.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Beatrice.

He is survived by his wife Ellen (aka: Mom, hot rod, Sweet Thing, Squaw and sometimes Hey You) of the home; three daughters: Vickie Frazier and companion Ben Farrell of Enid, Karen Stowers and husband Doug of Madill and Shirley Jean Childers and husband Jack of Mustang; six grandchildren: Shelley and Paul Galyon, Jessie and Lori Johnson, Eric and Gina Childers, Gina and Bronson Roppel, Erin Ivins and Derek Clymer; also by 17 great-grandchildren and one brother, Gearld Scarberry of Benton, Arkansas.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 23 in the Chapel of The Good Shepherd at McNeil’s Funeral Service, Mustang, with interment following in Resthaven Memory Gardens, Oklahoma City.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcneilsfuneral.com.