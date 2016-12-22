Carolyn Rae Garrett, age 65, passed away on Dec. 14, 2016 after a short illness. She was born in Burlington, Vermont on Sept. 13, 1951 to Raymond and Wilma Miles.

Carolyn graduated from Midwest City High School and barrel raced on the rodeo circuit.

She worked as a legal secretary for over 40 years. Carolyn was a member of Stable Rock Baptist church and enjoyed motorcycles and animals.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Don, Her parents and a sister, Roberta. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Bell of Mustang; two sons; Kirk and Kathleen of El Reno, Darren and Michelle of Yukon, and six grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Memorial services were Dec. 18 at Stable Rock Baptist Church, Yukon.

The family would like to thank you for all of the prayers and well wishes in this difficult time.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcneilsfuneral.com.