Alexander Ryan Reeves, infant son of Ryan and Angie (Childers) Reeves bypassed the perils of this earth to go directly into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Dec. 14, 2016.

His expected arrival was looked forward to with loving anticipation and excitement.

He leaves behind to ask why, his parents Ryan and Angie, grandparents Gene and Bree Reeves of Las Vegas, Nevada, Luci Reeves of Springdale, Arkansas, Earl Childers of Oklahoma City, Donnie and Nona McGarr of Mustang, and also by a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Reeves family in care of McNeil’s Funeral Service.

Services for little Alexander were Dec. 18 in the Chapel of The Good Shepherd at McNeil’s Funeral Service, Mustang, Oklahoma with interment to be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Wheatland.

