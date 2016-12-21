Yukon wrestling leaves mark in Reno

The Yukon wrestling team took their talents to Reno, NV this past weekend and had one of the most impressive performances of any team at the event.

The Miller grapplers competed in the Reno Tournament of Champions, as one of 85 teams in the two-day tournament. YHS took sixth-place in the team standings and had three individuals place in their specific weight classes and two who earned All-American status and one who became a national champion.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys,” Yukon coach Joe Schneider said. “They all really wrestled well. It was a great weekend for Yukon wrestling.”

Yukon 138-pounder Jaxen Gilmore went 7-0 in the tournament with four falls, a bye, a 12-0 win in the semifinal round and a 5-0 win in the championship bout to capture the national championship and earn All-American status. Gilmore is the defending 6A state champion in the 138-pound division and entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed.

“It was pretty awesome winning the national championship,” Gilmore said. “I felt really good throughout the whole tournament. I had been there two times before and I didn’t feel like I wrestled very well last year, so I had a little bit of a chip on my shoulder coming into it this year. As a team, we wrestled really well. We had three placers and all of the guys just wrestled really well. This was a great tournament for us.”

Miller 106-pounder Braden Fowler also earned All-American status in Reno with a 6-1 record and third-place finish. Three of Fowler’s wins came by fall and the other three victories were 7-2, 7-2 and 4-2. His one loss came in the semifinals at 4-6.

The third placer for YHS was 160-pounder Chase Vincent. The defending 6A runner up in the 160-pound weight class had a record of 4-2 and took sixth-place. His first match was an 18-2 tech fall and then he won the two matches by falls. He won a tough battle in fourth bout 3-2 before falling 8-3 in the semifinals. Vincent suffered a neck injury in the semifinal battle and lost 5-2 in the fifth and sixth-place bout.

In the 113-pound weight class, Noah Hanscom won his first match 8-6, dropped his second in a fall, won his third bout 8-3 and fell in his next match 3-7 to end the tournament with a 2-2 record.

In the 120-pound weight class, Kylon Burgert dropped his opening match in a fall, won his second bout with a fall, won his third match with a fall and lost his fourth battle 4-5 to conclude the weekend with a 2-2 record.

In the 126-pound weight class, Austin McCormack lost his opening match 2-13, won his second with a bye, won his third bout with a 20-4 tech fall and dropped his fourth match in a fall to end the tourney with a 2-2 mark.

In the 132-pound weight class, Broc Bailey won his first match 16-4, dropped his second in a fall, won his third bout 4-2, won his fourth match in an 18-2 tech fall and fell in his fifth match 0-2 to end the tournament with a 3-2 mark.

In the 145-pound weight class, Baywiin Hollingshead won his first bout with a bye, won his second match 7-4, won his third with a fall, dropped his fourth match 4-5, won his fifth match 14-13, won his sixth with a fall and dropped his seventh with a fall to end the weekend at 5-2.

In the 152-pound weight class, Cody Johnson dropped his first match with a fall, won his second with a fall, won his third with a fall, won his fourth 7-3 and lost his fifth with a fall to conclude the tourney at 3-2.

In the 170-pound weight class, Waylon Heger dropped his opening match with a fall, won his second with a bye, won his third with a fall and lost his fourth in a fall to end with a 2-2 record.

In the 182-pound weight class, George Horn dropped his first match with a fall, won his second with a fall and lost third with a fall to end the tournament at 1-2.

In the 195-pound weight class, Colin Foster lost his opening match with a fall, won his second with a bye, won his third with a fall, won his fourth with a fall and lost his fifth with a fall to finish 3-2.

In the 220-pound weight class, Brett Gerber won his first bout with a fall, lost his second with a fall and dropped his third match 2-9 to finish 1-2.

In the 285-pound weight class, Ashton Aldridge won his first bout with a fall, dropped his second match with a fall, won his third with a fall and lost his fourth with a fall to finish at 2-2.

Altogether, Yukon had a 43-23 match record for the tournament and had 20 falls in two days.

On Sunday, it was the college wrestler’s turn to show off their talents on the mat and Yukon High School 2015 graduate and three-time state champion Boo Lewallen was their wrestling for Oklahoma State University. Lewallen didn’t disappoint, as the 141-pounder swept his weight class with a perfect 6-0 record and captured the national championship and earned the Outstanding Wrestler Award for the Reno College Tournament.

Lewallen won his first match with a bye, his third bout 9-4, his third match 10-2, his fourth bout 20-9, his semifinal match 7-5 and his final bout 7-3.