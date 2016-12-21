Christmas In the Park thriving again in 2016

Carloads full of yuletide revelers have again been flocking to the beautiful and expansive Yukon’s “Christmas in the Park” lighting exhibits.

Actual numbers are not yet available to compare to last year’s visitors but from all indications, the city’s well-known lighting extravaganza has drawn visitors from far and wide.

“We’ve had really good crowds,” said Jan Scott, Yukon Parks and Recreation director. “It’s been a really good year for us.”

The annual holiday lighting spectacular was cut short last year by two ice storms that broke off many tree branches covered with lights and caused damage to some of the displays as well. Scott described the damage as “catastrophic.”

“They’ve done a lot of repair but it ruined a lot of lights in the trees so this year we just have them around the tree trunks and not in the branches,” Scott said in describing the effects of last winter’s weather. “We plan to replenish them this year and it will be back like it was soon.”

One popular feature at Christmas in the Park this year is a new train that has already set records as far as riders go. That, in addition to the existing train, is transporting large numbers of park visitors on tours all around the lights that wind through City Park, Chisholm Trail Park and Freedom Trail Playground.

Christmas in the Park will be open nightly from 6 – 11 p.m. through New Year’s Eve. For more information, call Yukon Parks and Recreation at 350-8937