Broken Arrow man killed in Yukon crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported three fatality crashes on Dec. 15 due to freezing drizzle that started around 5 p.m. that evening.

One of three crashes were on Eastbound Interstate 40 near Garth Brooks Boulevard. The victim was identified as Clarence Lightly, 39, of Broken Arrow.

Lightly was in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado truck when he lost control due to ice on the bridge, according to the report. The truck left the interstate, struck a cable barrier and overturned about one and a half times, also according to the report. Lightly was ejected about five feet from the vehicle.

The report states that there was a passenger in the truck, but he was not injured. In the report, a trooper states that only the passenger was wearing a seat belt.

The other two crashes occurred at Interstate 240 and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Oklahoma City around 6:10 p.m. and at Interstate 35 at Hefner Road around 9 p.m. The victims included a three year old girl and Verlan K. Raines, 62, of Edmond.

There were more than 80 other non-fatality crashes throughout the night of Dec. 15.