6A basketball: Yukon runs Southmoore out of the gym

The Yukon boys basketball team improved to 4-2 on the young season with a 72-53 victory over Southmoore in their home-opener on Tuesday evening at Yukon High School.

The Millers shot 53 percent from the field, including 29 percent from three-point range and 77 percent from the free throw line. YHS grabbed 32 rebounds and had 12 assists as a team in the game. Yukon stole the ball 10 times from the Sabercats, had eight blocks and committed 14 turnovers themselves.

After one quarter, the Millers led 17-6; after two quarters, the score 37-21 in favor of YHS; after three quarters, it was Yukon leading 57-34 and then the final difference was 19 points, as SM outscored the Millers 19-15 in the fourth quarter.

Cameron Martin led the way for YHS with 27 points, eight rebounds, two assists and five blocks. Vernon Turner had 11 points, two rebounds and four steals. Jordan Williams had seven points, one rebound, five assists and one steal. Ricky Jones had six points, one rebound, two assists and one steal. Karsten Berg had five points, two rebounds and one assist. Cole Bailey had five points, one rebound and one assist. Daunte McGee had four points, four rebounds, four steals and one block. Tallyn Brazell had two points, four rebounds, one assist and one block and Carvell McKinley had two points and one rebound.

Southmoore shot 33 percent from the field, including 23 percent from three-point range and 82 percent from free throw range. The Sabercats grabbed 30 rebounds and had four assists in the game as a team. SM had eight steals, three blocks and turned the ball over 14 times to Yukon.

The Millers traveled to Edmond Memorial on Friday night for a road match up with the Bulldogs. Those results will be in Wednesday’s Yukon Review.