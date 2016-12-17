Yukon Public Schools named a top workplace in Oklahoma

Yukon Public Schools has been awarded a 2016 Top Workplaces honor by The Oklahoman. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including Alignment, Execution, and Connection, just to name a few.

“It’s fantastic,” Yukon Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth said. “We really try and provide a family-like atmosphere with a lot of support that allows for employee satisfaction. It’s important that we are all going in the same direction. The most important part of our jobs is the students and the education of the students. We have strong internal communications here at YPS.

“Last year, when we did our strategic plan as a district, we involved more than 2,000 people from around the district and community. Our involvement with the Yukon community is vital to our success. We believe this district belongs to the community and we want the community to take pride in our district.”

CEO of WorkplaceDynamics Doug Claffey talked about what it takes to make workplaces list.

“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it’s all about fancy perks and benefits.” Claffey said. “But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day — the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what’s most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it’s going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together. Claffey adds, “Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn’t have a shot at being named a Top Workplace.”

According to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jason Brunk, the conversations started over a year ago when the 2015 winners were published, which led to Ranchwood Elementary Teacher Colleen Iasiello initiating Yukon’s nomination for the honor in 2016. After several months of surveys and conversations with Workplace Dynamics, Yukon was notified of this very special award. “To be considered among the Top 70 Workplaces in Oklahoma is a tremendous honor’” according to Brunk. “But, more importantly, it is a reflection of the quality of our community, our staff, our students, and our parents.”

Simeroth discussed how several businesses around the Yukon community have generously donated gifts to the Yukon Public Schools faculty and staff in appreciation for YPS being a top workplace in Oklahoma.

Here is the list of vendors that have donated to YPS:

Pie Five Pizza, Wings & Things, Bell Carpet Cleaning Services, Sonic, Canadian Valley Technology Center, Science Museum Oklahoma, Precision Tune Auto Care, Truelove’s Longhorn Burgers, The Back Stop, Chili’s, Academy, The Big Easy and The Miller Grill.