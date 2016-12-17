Wrestlers take down Mustang in Bedlam dual, head west to compete in national tournament

The Yukon wrestling team improved to 3-0 in duals this season with a 36-30 win over rival Mustang on Tuesday evening at the Mustang High School Gymnasium.

The Miller grapplers lost eight-out-14 matches in the dual but the six matches YHS won came by fall, which allowed to earn enough bonus points to secure the dual victory.

Among those winning by pinning their Bronco opponent was defending state champion Jaxen Gilmore, defending state runner-up Chase Vincent, Baywiin Hollingshead, Austin McCormack, Braden Fowler and Wallace Tilly.

“It was a great atmosphere,” Yukon coach Joe Schneider said. “It was loud in their new gym and there were a lot of people there. It was a tough dual. It was good to win because it will help us with seeding once dual-state gets here. We certainly could have and should have wrestled better than we did as a team, but it was good to come away with the win. We got the bonus points when we needed to get them.”

Up next for the Yukon wrestlers will be the Reno Wrestling Tournament in Reno, NV against some of the top wrestlers and wrestling teams in the nation. The Millers opened the two-day tournament on Friday and will complete the event today.

“We are looking forward to going up against some of the best in the nation,” Schneider said. “This will be our fourth-straight year to go to this tournament and we always learn a lot about ourselves out there. Our guys are ready and are ready to compete some of the best we will see all year. It will be nice to see our guys go against some different wrestlers and not just the same people we see in Oklahoma all the time. We are looking forward to the challenge.”