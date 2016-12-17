Veterans remembered during Christmas party

Dozens of former military members and families met at the new Yukon Veterans Museum and American Legion Post 160 headquarters Wednesday night for a Christmas celebration and wreath laying ceremony.

Leslie Dietrich, regent for the Fort Reno Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, led a tribute to veterans living and to those who have passed on.

“We are placing these wreaths here today to remember those veterans who have gone before us,” Dietrich said during the ceremony.

One by one, veterans attending the ceremony placed symbolic wreaths to honor each branch of the service: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as those whose last known status is POW or MIA.

There are currently 93,129 U.S. service members from all branches of Service whose last know status was either POW or MIA. “These individuals have never returned to their families and homes and we will not forget,” Dietrich proclaimed. “They are never to be forgotten.”

“These wreaths represent the sacrifices the men and women of our Armed Forces and their families have made for a great nation,” Dietrich said during the ceremony. “We thank you and we urge everyone to remember them and the sacrifices they have made.”

Once the opening ceremonies were completed, it was time to enjoy the vast array of food dishes prepared for the event.

The Yukon Veteran’s Museum was formerly housed in the Yukon Museum and Arts Center at 601 Oak. It has undergone a complete transformation with crews working the past several months renovating American Legion Post 160, 1020 W. Main, to serve a dual purpose as two military organizations.

City of Yukon officials were instrumental in working with Yukon Veterans Museum board members to bring the well-publicized project to fruition.