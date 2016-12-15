Ilene M. Chalfant, 96, of Dallas, Texas passed away on Dec. 7, 2016 in the caring hands of Harris Hospice and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Ilene was born on a farm west of Oklahoma City where from an early age she mastered the country style of cooking. During World War II, she was a “Rosie the Riveter,” resulting in her opening her restaurant, Shady Oaks, for 20 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents Elisha Kyle and Gladys Griggs, her brothers Charles and Elisha and grandson Steve Chalfant.

She will be deeply missed by all, especially those closest to her. Ilene is survived by her son, Ron Chalfant; her three grandchildren: Stacy, Alex and Linden; three great-grandchildren: Kirby, Connor and Sloan. “Gram” will never leave us for she will forever be with us all in spirit and in our hearts. Respected and loved by so many, she was no doubt, one of a kind and set the example for us all to follow.

The family wishes to thank the many doctors, caregivers and Hospice who provided comfort, caring and a warm heart to Ilene throughout her final months.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimers Association.

Funeral Services were Dec 13 at The Chapel of The Good Shepherd, McNeil’s Funeral Service, with burial following at Mustang Cemetery, Mustang.