Brian Sauser resigns as head football coach at Yukon

Yukon football coach Brian Sauser has announced his resignation from the Yukon High School football program.

Sauser has been the head coach for the Millers for the past two years and served as the offensive coordinator for one year prior to becoming the head coach.

He cited being closer to family in Iowa as his reason for leaving.

“I have decided to resign as head football coach at Yukon High School due to family health issues and a desire to return back to our family roots in the Midwest,” Sauser stated. “Choosing to walk away at this time is very difficult as it has been a great experience at Yukon, but as a family we have made the decision that we feel like is in the best interests of our family. I am extremely proud of the progress and improvements we have made at Yukon behind the scenes developing the football program. I have no doubt that the leadership program (E+R=O), academic improvement planning and the strength and conditioning program I developed with the players at Yukon will undoubtedly lead to unprecedented success for Yukon Football in the future. I feel like it is in everyone’s best interest to resign at this time to allow the Yukon Football program the opportunity to find a new leader for the entire off-season in preparation for a successful 2017 campaign. I wish the Yukon Football program nothing but the best and our family will always look fondly on our time as Millers!”

Sauser had an overall record of 2-18 in his two years as the head football coach for YPS.