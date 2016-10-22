Time again for annual Pumpkin Party

A Mustang church invites the community to usher in fall with a family Pumpkin Party now that pumpkins and autumn leaves are here.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, Lakehoma Church of Christ will host its annual Community Pumpkin Party. The event will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

The church is located at 2124 W. State Highway 152, just west of Clear Springs Rd. They have been part of the Mustang community for 53 years.

Participants are encouraged to dress up in costumes that are family friendly.

Games, including Plinko and basketball toss, face painting, inflatables, popcorn and cotton candy are free but food trucks Pizza 23 and Lalo’s I Love My Taco Chop & Grill will be on hand selling food items.

“We are here to serve our city. This is just one small activity of a larger faith community that is trying to provide safe and wholesome activities for the families of Mustang,” said James Waugh Minister of Lakehoma Church of Christ.

For more information about the Pumpkin Party, call 376-2883.