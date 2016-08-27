Volleyball falls in week-day matches

Millerettes will compete in the Carl Albert High School Varsity Tournament this weekend

The Yukon volleyball team played two matches this week and fell in both of them to Norman at home on Tuesday and Edmond Memorial on the road Thursday evening.

The Millerettes fell 25-19 in game one to Norman, 25-21 in game two and 25-12 in game three to lose three-games to none. Against Edmond Memorial, they fell in game one 25-11, lost game two 25-13 and dropped game three 25-10 to fall three games to none.

“Against Norman, we lost our energy in the third game,” Yukon coach Rachel Allred said. “But in the first two games, we played some of the best volleyball we have played this season. Norman is the No. 7 ranked team, so they are a tough team.”

Allred said she’s excited to see what her team can in the Carl Albert Tournament.

“We have a chance to do really well in the Carl Albert Tournament,” Allred said. “We turn around and play two more conference matches on Monday and Tuesday night. We have a lot of away matches this season, which always makes it tough with our conference opponents having really good student sections and crowds. It’s good for us to work on staying strong mentally and performing at our best in all kinds of environments.”