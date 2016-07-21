Softball: Jayden Chestnut transfers to University of Central Oklahoma after one year at Oklahoma

Former Bronco heading to Edmond after one-year stint, national championship at Oklahoma

Mustang graduate and now former Oklahoma Sooner Jayden Chestnut has transferred to the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.

Chestnut is joining now former Oklahoma State Cowboy Peyton Walker who spent the last two seasons in Stillwater. Here is the press release from UCO at BronchoSports.com:

EDMOND (July 18) – Perennial NCAA Division II softball power Central Oklahoma has picked up a pair of Division I transfer pitchers, including one who helped Oklahoma to the national championship in 2016.

Jayden Chestnut is joining the Bronchos after playing her freshman season for the Sooners, while Peyton Walker spent two years at Oklahoma State before sitting out the 2016 campaign.

“Jayden and Peyton are big-time additions to our program and we’re really excited about what they can do for us,” head coach Cody White said. “Jayden played a key role on a national championship team and can be a dominant force in the circle. Peyton didn’t play this past season, but has shown what she can do.”

Chestnut appeared in 23 games with four starts for OU this spring, finishing 9-1 with a 3.23 earned run average and 52 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings. The right-hander threw two complete-game shutouts and combined on another for the Sooners, who went 57-8 in capturing the national title.

Chestnut was a four-year star at Mustang High School, earning Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year honors as a senior after going 24-3 with a 0.92 ERA in leading the Broncos to the state championship. She struck out 242 batters in 164 innings and tossed three perfect games while also batting .405 in her final season.

Walker played two years at OSU, seeing most of her action in relief for the Cowgirls. She appeared in 13 games as a freshman in 2014 and pitched in seven contests the next season, making one save.

The right-hander, who will be a junior with two years of eligibility remaining with the Bronchos, was a four-year standout at Hammon High School. Walker led the team to a pair of state titles and went 109-18 with 1,100 strikeouts in her career while also hitting 59 home runs, claiming All-State honors as a senior.

UCO has made five straight national tournament appearances and captured the Division II national crown in 2013. The Bronchos went 40-20 in 2016 and are 122-59 in three years under White.