Mission quilts filled with sew much love

A Mustang group is looking for new volunteers to help them in a very important mission: making quilts for the less fortunate.

To qualify, one should have a big heart and enjoy great and sometimes even entertaining conversation, members said. Outside of that, the group says sewing skills are a plus but if not, they are willing to teach.

Mission Quilters is a non-profit group that meets from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday. Meri White-head is the director and is assisted by Jane Drivers as co-director.

For the past 20 years, Mission Quilters has met at Chisholm Heights Baptist Church and there are four members that have been involved since the beginning: Dorothy Gaunlett, Pat Kornelle, Betty Taylor and Delores Bales.

The group’s room has continually grown in size and now is a sewer’s paradise. Floor to ceiling shelves contain fabrics of every color and design, while others have rolls of batting and bed sheets that are great for quilt backings.

In another room, volunteers are seated at sewing machines and keep their eyes on their work while chatting back and forth. More workers can be seen at other tables cutting out squares and pinning quilts together.

In the gymnasium just a few feet away, tables are pulled together for volunteers to put the final touches on the quilts.

Whitehead said Mission Quilters fluctuates between 10 to 30 people that participate each week. She said volunteers come from all over, including here in Mustang, to even around the metro.

The group makes baby or twin-sized quilts, the director said. More than 6,400 quilts have been created by the Mission Quilters and more are added to that total every week.

The group has provided quilts to the Department of Human Services, OU Children’s Hospital, Grace Mission Center and the local Children’s Baptist Homes.

Whitehead and Drivers said for anyone that does not know how to sew, the group has other jobs like sorting and cutting fabric and assembling squares. Then the group also accepts sewing item donations and cotton fabrics and sheets.

For more information, contact the church at 376-4531 or simply show up on a Thursday. The church is located at 2243 W. State Highway 152.